That’s What I Call Marketing Goes Live With Free Event

As it approaches its 50th episode, the popular marketing podcast “That’s What I Call Marketing” will be hosting its first live podcast next week, September 22 in HubSpot House on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay.

Hosted by marketer Conor Byrne, the live podcast will feature a conversation with Paul Dervan, the former CMO of the National Lottery who will reflect on his time with the company and share his plans for his new global role with Miro.

Also joining the conversation will be Caroline Donnellan from Sky who will discuss the brand’s successful Outbelieve campaign for the Irish Women’s Soccer team and what it takes to create the culture and conditions for an award winning marketing team.

Tickets are free, but limited and registration is required. To register go to www.thatswhaticallmarketing.com.