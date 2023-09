As Virgin Media Television and RTÉ partner to broadcast the Rugby World Cup 2023, Vodafone and KFC have been announced as the two sponsors of the live and free-to-air coverage.

Following on from the success of previous collaborations, the two broadcasters announced earlier this year that all 48 games of the Rugby World Cup are free-to-air in Ireland.

The action gets underway tonight, Friday, 8th September, and runs right through until the final on Saturday, 28th October.