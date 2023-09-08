Tickets for Effie Awards Ireland 2023 Go on Sale

Tickets for this year’s Effie Awards Ireland have gone on sale. This year the event will take place on Friday October 20th in the RDS Concert Hall in Dublin at 12.30pm.

This year’s luncheon event will be hosted by Eoin McGee, author and host of “How to be Good with Money”.

The shortlist for the awards has already been published and is available to view HERE

“Effie Awards Ireland is a celebration of creative excellence,” said Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI. “It’s a moment to recognise and applaud the exceptional campaigns and strategies that have driven outstanding results in the last year. We invite everyone to join us for an afternoon of inspiration and to witness the unveiling of this year’s Gold, Silver, and Bronze Effie Award winners.”

Individual tickets for the event are priced at €195 while a table for 10 will cost just €1,755. For table bookings – thereby securing one FREE ticket per table of 10. For table bookings contact Serena by emailing serena@iapi.com Alternatively click HERE