TAMI Award Winners to Showcase Winning Work on September 20

TAM Ireland will host its TAMI Awards Winners Showcase on Wednesday, September 20 in The Mayson Hotel in Dublin.

The event will showcase the winners of this year’s TAMI Awards who will be on hand to discuss their winning entries.

According to Eimear Keane, head of marketing, TAM Ireland: “With a particular focus this year on the themes of innovation and brand building, the panel discussions and Q&A sessions at this years TAMI Showcase will bring guests through the stories behind the compelling campaigns that won at the TAMI Awards this year. These were all AV and planning teams that truly understood and utilised the power of TV, and I can’t wait to hear from all our guests!”

This morning event will bring to life the power of TV, showcasing innovation and effectiveness in the Irish TV market. You can book your place HERE

As part of this year’s event, TAM Ireland has also created a special TAMI Awards Digital Edition (see below) which tells the story of the day and showcases all the incredible winning case studies, including the winning campaign from Wavemaker which won €100,000 worth of TV airtime for its client Bord Bia.

TAM Ireland says that next year’s TAMI Awards will be open for entry in January 2024.

Link to digital edition

If you are a brilliant planner that has used TV to deliver brand and business benefits for your clients, and you fancy a great afternoon at the TAMI Awards and perhaps winning €100,000 worth of TV airtime for your brand, get your thinking cap on! Entries for 2024 will open in January.