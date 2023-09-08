The Brill Building Makes History With First Irish Win at The Gerety Awards

In what is an industry first for an Irish agency, The Brill Building picked up a bronze award at this year’s Gerety Awards for its work with the Marie Keating Foundation.

The agency won the award for strategy in the Health Cut at Paris-based international awards programme.

The audio-activated out of home produced by the agency with PML group was also shortlisted for innovation. The campaign created for CEO Liz Yeates and brand manager Jayne O’Toole was recently crowned the Marketing Creativity and Innovation winner at the All Ireland Marketing Awards, awarded two Silver and two Bronze at the ICAD awards and is shortlisted in the 2023 Irish EFFIES.

The Gerety awards is unique in bringing together an all-female jury to select the best in advertising from around the world. International juries determine the shortlists from which the winning work is chosen by a Grand Jury. The 2023 jury have awarded 4 Grand Prix, 27 Gold, 69 Silver, 65 Bronze, with 159 entries remaining on the shortlist.

See all the winners at www.geretyawards.com

Commenting on the win, Creative Lead Peter Snodden said : “Seeing work created and produced in Ireland by a small and dedicated inter-agency and client team perform on the world stage is a huge boost. That the Gerety awards selected a project with a male target audience and protagonist in our amazing survivor Johnny Hassett is proof the Gerety’s are about the world’s best work selected by the world’s best advertisers, regardless of audience’s gender, perspective or location. We so appreciate the platform Joe Brooks and the Gerety team have created to view winning work through a unique lens.”