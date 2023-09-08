B&A Survey Shows Consumer Confidence Remained Low in August

With an easing of inflation in 2023, consumer confidence followed a positive trend over the first few months of 2023 but has stabilised over the past 3 months and saw a decline from July to August.

This wave of the B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from the 5th-16th of August 2023.

More than half (54%) expect the country to be worse off in the year ahead, with just 19% believing that Ireland will improve.

Confidence is particularly low among females, the middle age population, blue collars (C2DE), and those living outside Dublin.

Income outlook remains unchanged from July to August. There is also a decrease in the income outlook in the upcoming year, with more than 2 in 5 (42%) anticipating a decline in income over the coming year.

Half (51%) expecting to spend less in the coming year. Dubliners continue to be more positive than the rest of the country in terms of spend intention.

Saving intention is also down.

While outlook for value of personal assets remains net positive

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,009 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class, and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing was conducted via B&A’s Acumen Online Barometer.

