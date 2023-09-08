Neon Joins European Independent Network 27Names

The Dublin-based experiential agency Neon Agency has officially joined 27Names , a network of independent live experience agencies.

“The addition of Neon to our ever-growing network of Europe’s best independent live-experience agencies promises even more inspiration, creativity, innovation, and unforgettable experiences for all of our members and clients. We’re delighted to have them on board,” says Christina P, operations manager, 27Names.

Gavin Downes, deputy MD and director of strategy adds: “We really feel that thought leadership, creative collaboration and personal relationships being developed will continue to add significant value for our entire agency team, our clients and the brands we work on. This is something very prestigious to be part of and we are proud to represent the experiential & live communication agency sector on behalf of Ireland.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to join the 27Names network. We now have the asset of being part of a group that boasts the boldest and best independent live communication agencies across Europe, says Dan McDonnell, Neon founder and managing director.