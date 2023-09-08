Out \ Look: Special Builds – Weapons of Mass Construction

James Byrne, marketing manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Special Builds – Weapons of Mass Construction

Specials are a fun, innovative, and effective means of generating brand recall. Our Special Effects study highlights the hugely positive impact that specials have in terms of noticeability, brand perception, and activation. Three quarters of people believe specials make a brand seem exciting while 84% agree that specials are more noticeable than standard poster ads.

Three campaigns this cycle showcase the potential of thinking outside the box in relation to OOH.

Heinz and Barnardos Team up to fight Child Hunger across Ireland

With the summer holidays drawing to a close, more than a million Irish children are going back to school. But the new term brings fresh fears for families, with struggling parents worrying about how they will feed their children and fuel their bodies and minds this school year.

With so many families struggling, Heinz Beanz and Barnardos have teamed up for a second time to bring back its limited-edition three-pack of ‘Heinz Meanz Meals’ cans, helping support their work with children living in disadvantaged areas across Ireland. For every pack purchased, Heinz is making a donation to Barnardos Breakfast Clubs.

The OOH campaign planned by Carat and PML encompasses Bus Shelters, Mall Screens, Shopping Trolleys, Digital Bridges. The centrepiece of the campaign is a special build at JCDecaux’s supersize 240 Sheet in Terenure which incorporates 3D elements and bespoke lighting.

Elaine McCague, Head of Commercial & Manager at Heinz Ireland, said; “Our founder, Henry J. Heinz, believed that heart power is stronger than horsepower. Today, his beliefs and values live on, as we continue to help support families in time of need, just like he would want us to.

“We’re passionate about continuing to support the great work of Barnardos in Ireland. We’re delighted to release once again our limited-edition ‘Heinz Meanz Mealz’ three-packs so we can together help fill thousands of little tummies at a time when it is much needed.”

Mary Gamble, Director of Marketing, Fundraising and Communications at Barnardos, said; “We are delighted to be partnering with Heinz once again and are grateful for their support for our work with vulnerable children. We share a joint ambition to drive long lasting change for some of the most disadvantaged families in Ireland.”

Flogas Leads the Charge on Renewable Energy

Solar energy is the world’s fastest growing renewable energy solution. And it is not surprising, as typically a 10-panel solar system could see savings of up to €1,200 a year on a home’s electricity bill.

This nationwide OOH campaign for Flogas, planned by Zenith and Source out of home utilises both 48 Sheet billboards and 6 Sheets. The always contextual weather-related creative, courtesy of Publicis, provides a humorous take on the Irish summer during what, coincidently has been the hottest week of the year.

At the heart of the campaign is a special build, solar-powered JCDecaux 48 Sheet in Rathgar that turns the medium into the message. Powering the lighting elements of the board, the onboard solar panel emulates its position on the creative. Real plants and flowers also emulate their in-creative position, and will be planted locally after the run has completed.

Commenting on the campaign and special build, John Conroy, Marketing Manager at Flogas Ireland said “As Solar is just one of Flogas’s many energy solutions this campaign is the first in a series of executions that brings to life our Energy for everyone proposition. By highlighting Mollie’s struggles with the Irish weather we’re telling constant that whilst there are certain things in life that aren’t for them Flogas’s energy solutions certainly are.”

Durex sees OOH as a Good Fit

To highlight its new Condom Fit & Sensations campaign, Durex has erected a clever and eye-catching 48 Sheet billboard in Dublin. With the advertisement spilling out beyond the boundaries of the frames, the design serves as a visual representation to reveal that the public could be wearing ill-fitting products.

Footfall & Spend up in Shopping Centres and High Streets

In its latest Retail Pulse, market leaders in Irish commercial real estate Bannon reports that footfall levels across its Shopping Centre Portfolio in July 2023 were 8% ahead of July 2022. Shopping centre sales for July 2023 were ahead of July 2022 by 16.5%. High street footfall in July 2023 was 14.2% ahead of July 2022.