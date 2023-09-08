TABS Charity Lunch Attracts Over 300 Guests

Over 300 people attended the second annual TABS Charity Lunch in the Intercontinental Hotel this week, a 33% increase on the year before.

TV presenter, Anna Daly hosted a day filled with style, glamour, great food, prizes, goodie bags and fantastic company. After lunch, guests enjoyed a cocktail reception in The ICE Bar.

“To create a better understanding of the confidential work and services TABS provides, guests were shown a video featuring people who have recently been supported by TABS and were happy to talk about their experiences” Ian Doherty, chairman of TABS.

This year’s lunch followed TABS other two essential fundraisers, the Annual TABS Golf Society Scramble and their inaugural TABS Charity Cycle, which the charity hopes will also become an annual fixture.

TABS exists to support people from the advertising and related industries their families who may need help, advice, or financial support during times of difficulty.