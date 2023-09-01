SuperValu Sets Out Sustainability Credentials in New Campaign from Thinkhouse

The Musgrave-owned SuperValu has rolled out a new campaign to highlight its sustainability credentials and to highlight how small actions by local communities can have a global impact.

Called ”Local Action, Global Impact” the campaign was created by Thinkhouse and it is currently running across TV, cinema, radio, and SuperValu’s digital hub and social channels.

“The ‘Local Action, Global Impact’ campaign is crucial to meeting our responsibilities as a business, investing in Ireland’s sustainable transition from the heart of local communities and beyond,” says Ray Kelly, marketing director of SuperValu.

“SuperValu is in a unique position to drive real action with our strong shopper base who, we know, care and want to take action. It’s up to us to make it easy, and desirable, for them. Over the last number of years, we have made significant strides in the area of sustainability with more to do, however along with our retail partners we are committed to making change for the good of all communities,” he says.

The first phase of “Local Action, Global Impact’ campaign has already launched and the second phase, which kicks of this week, will shed a light on the positive local impact of SuperValu TidyTowns.

SuperValu and its retail partners have sponsored and supported the TidyTowns competition since 1991, making it one of the longest running community sponsorships in Ireland. Each year the SuperValu TidyTowns Competition inspires almost 30,000 volunteers to give over 3 million hours of their time to improve their local communities and environment.

The key message of the campaign will showcase how by getting behind SuperValu TidyTowns we can restore our natural environment and significantly improve biodiversity. Each year the SuperValu TidyTowns Competition inspires almost 30,000 volunteers to give over 3 million hours of their time to improve their local communities and environment.

According to Claire Hyland, head of The Youth Lab, Thinkhouse: “With the launch of ‘Local Action, Global Impact’ we needed a new community narrative that reframes risks and threats, opportunities and solutions. We wanted to harness SuperValu’s momentum and influence to trigger positive actions across the country at scale. Our belief is that this work is a huge step forward in helping us all to better connect with the lives we need to be living.

“ Global crises can feel overwhelming to the point of paralysis. We want to make local living aspirational. To bring it right back to simple actions – and the reality of joyful, resilient and vibrant communities that make sustainable living part of how they live well today – is empowering,” she adds.

