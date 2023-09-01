Dale Farm Uses Temperature Data to Deliver Ice Cream Campaign in NI

We may not have had much of a Summer this year but ice-cream lovers in Northern Ireland were reminded to stock up Dale Farm products on the hot days we did have with a new, highly targeted data-driven programmatic OOH campaign from dairy cooperative Dale Farm.

The manufacturer partnered with the independent Out of Home (OOH) media agency Talon in Ireland and the Hollywood, Co Down-based agency Ardmore, to launch a pioneering approach in Ireland for its ice cream range this summer.

For Ardmore, it was a media first and the campaign ran across multiple Adtower digital screens in retail environments throughout Northern Ireland when the weather hit 18 degrees between 12-7pm. This allowed Dale Farm to tap into the impulse and convenience channel, capitalising on customers’ desires to eat ice cream in sunny and even not-so-sunny weather.

According to Eoin Carroll, account manager, “Dale Farm’s latest campaign is a fantastic example of a business that is embracing data insights and AdTech to create the most engaging and highly targeted content for consumers. Programmatic is increasingly becoming a must-have for advertisers where measurability and effectiveness is an important factor.”

“We are always looking to ensure that our advertising is both impactful and relevant for our customers and we knew that this would be the most effective through programmatic OOH. To run ads that are contingent on temperatures is an exciting new opportunity for us. This makes our content more meaningful to relevant audiences,” says Claire Hale, senior brand manager, Dale Farm.