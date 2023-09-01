Irish Daily Mail Partners With the Community Games

The Irish Daily Mail, part of DMG Media has agreed a media partnership with the Community Games, one of the oldest voluntary community-based initiatives in Ireland.

As part of the partnership, the Irish Daily Mail will publish a specially commissioned pull-out produced in the newspaper over the three weeks of the games, listing every finalists’ name and county.

With over 160,000 children, aged between 6-16, taking part this year and over 10,000 volunteers, the Community Games are also one of the largest sports and cultural initiatives in the country. Established in 1967, the games cover everything from athletics, swimming, cycling, music, art, music and dance.