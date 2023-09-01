Folk Wunderman Thompson Picks Up UCD Creative Account

Folk Wunderman Thompson has continued its recent account-winning streak with the addition of UCD following a competitive tender process.

The Dublin-based agency will be leading the strategic and creative development of brand and student marketing campaigns for the university which is Ireland’s largest third level college with 38,000 students, including 9,000 international students from 150 countries.

Commenting on the win, Abi Moran, CEO, Folk Wunderman Thompson says “it’s a tremendous win for Folk, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with such an iconic institution. With an unwavering commitment to fostering excellence and innovation in education, UCD produces exceptional graduates who go on to shape a better future. UCD is dedicated to creating a transformative impact every day. All the team at Folk can’t wait to collaborate with this exceptional team on their journey to fulfilling UCD’s ambition of driving impact and change on a local and global stage”.

According to Lisa Flannery, head of marketing, UCD: “The UCD marketing team is committed to conveying UCD’s ambition and impact on the world. At this exciting moment of change, led by a new UCD President, we look forward to working with Folk Wunderman Thompson to develop new UCD stories for brand and student marketing.”

Folk Wunderman Thompson’s clients also include Vodafone, Lidl Ireland, Bank of Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy, Irish Life, Brennans and Horse Racing Ireland.