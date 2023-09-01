Out \ Look: Dunnes Stores Doubles Down with Highest Recall

James Byrne, marketing manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Dunnes Stores was the most recalled campaign on OOH in July with its multi-format campaign for Double Savers.

Planned by Carat and PML, it ran across 48 Sheets, Bus Shelter and Adshel 6 sheets, T-Sides and iVisions. Featuring the ‘basket full of value’ creative the supermarket targeted cost-conscious consumers who are looking for clever ways to shrink their grocery bill.

An Post Everyday Banking

An Post’s Everyday Banking campaign was the 2nd highest recalled campaign. Planned by Starcom and Source out of home with creative by Folk Wunderman Thompson, it was on display across a mix of classic and digital 6s. The posters showcased to AIB and Bank of Ireland customers that they can lodge and withdraw money at any of its nine hundred post offices nationwide.

7UP Zero Sugar

7UP Zero Sugar refreshed summer across the country and was the 3rd most recalled campaign. Planned by OMD and Source out of home with creative by Havas, the multiformat campaign featuring the new brand identity spanned classic and digital 6s, 48 sheets, T-Sides, Digital Golden Squares, Transvisions, and dX Screens.

The results are part of our IMPACT research measuring campaign performance, which is conducted by Ipsos among 300 Dubliners every 2 weeks.

Ireland On the Move

The CSO’s latest Transport Bulletin shows a significant increase in public transport journeys taken over the first seven months of the year. Across bus, rail and Luas 168 million journeys were taken which is an increase of 36% on the 2022 figure.

Bus journeys up 34% to 116.4 million.

Rail journeys up 37% to 24.6 million.

Luas journeys up 36% to 27 million.

The number of bus and Luas journeys in Dublin continue to exceed pre-pandemic figures. There was a 2% rise in bus trips for the week beginning 24 July when compared with the same week in 2019. Luas journeys for the week increased by 25% and 7% in comparison to the same week in 2022 and 2019 respectively.

At nearly 3.5 million the number of passengers at Dublin airport in July 2023 was 13% higher than July 2022, and at the same level compared with the same month in 2019.

DMA Finalist Nominations Showcase the Power of Innovative DOOH

We are delighted, along with agency partners, to have four campaigns across three categories named finalists in the Digital Media Awards.

PML Group campaign executions have been nominated in the following categories:

Best OOH Digital Campaign

Best AR or Virtual Reality Implementation for the Digital Marketing Industry

Best use of Technology Innovation

Marie Keating Foundation: The First Poster to Catch Lung Cancer

Utilising pioneering technology and strategic planning, The Brill Building and Source out of home created an impactful OOH campaign for the Marie Keating Foundation. Transforming a public transport shelter into an interactive, cough-triggered digital display, raised significant awareness/public engagement for early lung cancer detection, achieving profound societal impact. It has been nominated both for Best OOH Digital Campaign and Best use of Technology Innovation.

The First Poster to Catch Lung Cancer also has the most nominations (that we can tell!) for any campaign (7) in the 65th ICAD Awards taking place this evening 1st September in Dublin Castle.

Cadbury Secret Santa: There’s A Glass and a Half of Augmented Reality in Every Poster

Cadbury promoted sharing at Christmas by heroing ‘Postman Jeff’, via a media first that brought the magic of Cadbury Secret Santa to the whole country. By opening virtual Secret Santa pop-up post offices on digital OOH screens, participants could send chocolate to someone special simply by scanning a QR code. The campaign, which was planned by Carat and PML, is nominated for Best OOH Digital Campaign and Best AR or Virtual Reality Implementation.

Kellogg’s: A Golden Opportunity

Kellogg’s seized the opportunity to amplify a golden moment for its Crunchy Nut brand. Through a fast, reactive, and fun digital OOH campaign, the brand maximised an unexpected opportunity and brought a touch of Hollywood to Ireland’s mall screens. The campaign, planned by Carat and PML played on the friendly banter between Banshees of Inisherin co-stars Barry Keoghan and Colin Farrell during film awards season.

Guinness Storehouse: Welcome Home

Planned by PHD and Source out of home, the “Welcome Home” campaign from Guinness Storehouse is nominated for Best OOH Digital Campaign. Having long welcomed visitors to the home of the black stuff and through the power of multi-format DOOH, we made the Storehouse a must-do over Christmas, driving awareness, prompting interest and delivering visitors through the iconic St. James’ Gate.