Bauer Media Audio Ireland Acquires Media Central

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has acquired the media sales agency Media Central for an undisclosed sum.

Set up in 2014, Media Central has represented a wide range of local and national stations including Bauer-owned brands like Newstalk, 98FM, SPIN, Red FM and Off The Ball. In addition it also sells advertising on behalf of independent stations like Beat 102-103 and Classic Hits.

Media Central is owned by founder Gavin Deans and Jim Conway’s Print & Display.

Deans will continue to lead Media Central as managing director and the company will continue to represent partners iRadio, which was also recently acquired by Bauer Media, as well as Beat 102-103 and Classic Hits.

“Media Central has been a key partner for many years. Our excellent relationship is built on mutual respect, and a deep understanding of the Bauer business, and Irish audio market. We are excited to enter this new era, and look forward to working together to build further on their impressive achievements,” says Chris Doyle, interim CEO, Bauer Media Audio Ireland.

“Over the past ten years, Media Central has built access to the most dynamic and engaged audiences for its agency clients, and I’d like to thank everyone on the Media Central team who contributed to our success, delivering innovation and unsurpassed client service. We’re excited about our future as part of Bauer, as we continue to develop world-class advertising solutions reaching valuable audiences,” adds Gavin Deans.