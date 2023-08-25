Publicis Dublin Wins PublicJobs.ie Business

Publicis Dublin has picked up the publicjobs.ie creative account following a competitive tender.

With the State being the largest employer in the country by far, publicjobs.ie is the centralised recruitment, assessment and selection service for the Public Appointments Service and provides recruitment services for the civil and public service including state companies, schools and colleges in addition to medical consultants.

“Changing public service perceptions and driving public service recruitment is a brilliant challenge and one we’re really looking forward to partnering with the publicjobs.ie teams on,” says Karen Muckian, business director, Publicis Dublin.

“We want to bring a renewed energy to the marketing of public service roles, highlighting meaningful and dynamic work with the potential to positively impact the lives of people in Ireland. We’re looking forward to working with Publicis to realise this ambition,” adds Áine Gallagher, head of marketing and communication, publicjobs.ie.