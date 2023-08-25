Droga5 Lights Up Greener World in New Campaign for Electric Ireland

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has rolled out a new creative platform for Electric Ireland to support the utility company’s sustainability goals while highlighting its offerings to help customers transition towards a “cleaner, greener, and smarter electric future.”
As part of the new creative platform, Electric Ireland has created a new 60 second and 30 second for TV with the campaign set to widen to include social, digital, cinema, radio and VOD.
Although most customers understand the importance of net zero, getting there involves new ideas, new services, new products and new thinking. It’s a lot of ‘new’ in a category that people already find complex and confusing.
Called “Your world, brighter,” the TV campaign tells the story of two neighbours – an older woman, Maire and little boy, Charlie. By being smarter, cleaner, and greener – and a small bit mischievous – with her electricity, Maire makes Charlie’s world lighter and brighter.
“Electric Ireland is determined to help all our customers on the journey to embrace the positive changes needed to get to a clean electric future for everyone,” says Lisa Browne, head of marketing and customer insights, Electric Ireland.
“We want to make their world that little bit brighter in any way we can. We believe we have the products and services to help our customers get there. This campaign is designed to demonstrate an electric lifestyle through the story of a simple, cheerful interaction between a little boy, Charlie and his neighbour, Maire. Maire has embraced a modern electric lifestyle with her solar panels and electric car and uses smart technology to create magic for Charlie, making his little world, and hers, that bit brighter,” she says.
“Our new creative platform ‘Your world, brighter’ comes off the back of months of hard work from Electric Ireland and our agency partners. It has been a brilliantly collaborative few months and we’re so excited to get the first iteration of the new platform out into the world,” adds Sarah Brannigan, marketing communications manager, Electric Ireland.
Shay Madden, Creative Director at Droga5 Dublin said:
“Your world, brighter’ is a big thought. We could have gone big, but I think it is all the more powerful by going small. This lovely warm story featuring just two people shows how one generation can play their role in making a younger generation’s world that little bit brighter … and amazinger. And it allowed us to make use of clean electricity cues throughout. Magic,” says Shay Madden, creative director, Droga5.
Credits
Client: Electric Ireland
Head of Marketing and Customer Insights: Lisa Browne
Marketing Communications Manager: Sarah Branigan
Electric Ireland Advertising Manager: Audrey Mills
Electric Ireland Campaign and Digital Manager: Tara Keenan
Creative Agency: Droga5 Dublin
Executive Creative Director: Jen Speirs
Creative Director: Shay Madden
Creative Director: Alex Ingarfield
Senior Art Director: Edel Quinn
Agency Director: Rosie Rogers
Account Director: Andy Williams
Account Manager: Steven Nagle
Account Executive: Ciara McCarthy
Chief Strategy Officer: Emma Sharkey
Strategy Director: Colette Henry
Associate Strategy Director: Shane Kelly
Head of Production: Jessica Bermingham
Exec Producer: Rory O’Connell
Junior Agency Producer: Proud Ngwenya
Business Affairs Director: Christina McGuckian
Business Affairs Manager: Dominique Mulvaney
Production Company: Banjoman
Director: Duncan Christie
Head of Production: Matt D’Arcy
Production Coordinator: Eva Malone
Director of Photography: Kate McCullough
Post House: GABHA Studios
Colourist: Andrew Francis
Flame: Mark Bailey & Adam Grint
Post Producer: Dafydd Upsdell
Offline Editor: Rob Hegarty
Music Supervisor: Dave Bass @ Theodore Music
Music: Cody Smiles ‘Medicines’
Sound: Will Farrell, Blast Audio
Irish Transcreation: James Pelow, Alba Pelow, Snasta
Media Agency: Dentsu Ireland
Digital Agency: Zoo Digital