Folk On the Ball with New Rugby Campaign for Vodafone

With the Rugby World Cup in France set to kick off in two weeks’ time, Vodafone has launched a new campaign to support its sponsorship of Irish Rugby.

Created by Folk Wunderman Thompson, the cross-platform campaign includes TV, cinema and outdoor. In addition, a special activation at Dublin Airport will allow fans experience what it is like to walk from the tunnel on to the pitch.

The campaign is called “Connections you can always rely on” and centres on one core family value – reliability.

The TVC begins with a young Andy Farrell in Wigan back in the early 1980s and how he was first taught to see his teammates like family, an ethos he has now instilled in the Irish team which is currently ranked No 1 in the world.

“Since the beginning of our partnership with the IRFU we have seen the team take their performance to the next level. Through this advert we wanted to celebrate that success and bring to life the team’s spirit, by capturing its foundations, which are deeply rooted in reliability, dependability and what it means to be part of #TeamOfUs,” says Orla Nagle, head of brand, Vodafone Ireland.

“These values strongly mirror what we aim to deliver to our customers so they can truly feel the connection through the power of our mobile and broadband networks. We are excited to join the nation in celebrating what we hope is yet another special moment in history,’’ she says.

Karl Waters Creative Partner in Folk Wunderman Thompson adds: “Andy Farrell has instilled a sense of family and reliability in the Irish camp. We wanted to get to the heart of where Andy learned this, going all the way back to Wigan in 1983. Reliability is of course the role Vodafone’s network plays with Irish families too”.

Credits

Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson

Creative Partner: Karl Waters

Creative Director: Jonathon Cullen

Copywriters: Karl Waters, Robert Cummins

Art Director: Jonathon Cullen, Orla Byrne

Managing Director: Enda Kelly

Account Team: Laura Kelly, Louise Smith, Melissa Byrne

Agency Producers: Michael Cullen, Eric Brindley

Strategists: Tara Finnegan, Kim Comiskey

Photographer: Liam Murphy

Media Agency: Carat

Client: Vodafone Ireland

Head of Brand: Orla Nagle

Head of Sponsorship & Business Brand: Gerry Nixon

Brand Manager: Ciara Kennedy

Sponsorship Activation Manager: David Dunne

Production: Smuggler

Producer: Molly Pope

Head of Production Smuggler: Ameilia Hanbury

Director: Tom Hooper

Director of Photography: Barry Ackroyd

Production Designer: John Hand

Post-supervisor: Barnes – Rascal

Grade: Rascal

Music: Peter Raeburn & Ben Jones/ Soundtree Music

Sound Mix: 750mph