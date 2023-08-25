Deadline for Irish Journalism Awards Entries is September 6

The closing date for this year’s Irish Journalism Awards in association with Newsbrands Ireland and supported by Google News Initiative has been set for Wednesday, September 6.

Entry to the Irish Journalism Awards is open to any work published in print, website, online, mobile, video, or audio from any member of The Press Council of Ireland. To qualify, entrants must be either members of NewsBrands Ireland and/or a print/ digital news title which is a member of the Press Council of Ireland and which has a focus on national/ international news.

The awards programme celebrates the best in Irish journalism and features a total of 23 categories spanning all areas and disciplines of modern journalism.

An independent judging panel, once again chaired by Claire Grady, will decide the shortlist and winners in each category. Each panel member has been carefully chosen for their integrity, passion, and excellence in the field of journalism.

The full judging panel will be announced in September 2023.

Commenting at the launch of this year’s Journalism Awards, Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO of NewsBrands Ireland said: “NewsBrands Ireland are delighted to partner with Alchemy Event Management on this year’s Irish Journalism Awards. As the Journalism Awards evolves to a new stage and opens up to a wider pool of news media titles, we are proud to support its continued success and are confident Des and the team in Alchemy will deliver a first-class awards programme for the journalism industry.”

According to Des Doris, managing director of Alchemy: “Here at Alchemy we are absolutely thrilled to be taking a front facing role in the Irish Journalism Awards. 2023 represents the next stage of evolution in this marquee event in the Irish Journalism calendar. Quality, professional Journalism is a pillar of democratic society and Ireland is truly blessed with so much talent. We look forward to receiving, judging and honouring the very best in Irish Journalism at the awards lunch on November 15th and for many years to come”

Benedicte Autret, Head of News Partnership – UK/IE/Northern Europe at Google also added: “The Google News Initiative is delighted to be partnering with the Irish Journalism Awards in acknowledging the valuable work of journalism. Ireland is immensely fortunate to have so many hard-working and talented journalists delivering high-quality reportage to the public. The Irish Journalism Awards pay tribute to this work for which we, as a society, are very grateful.. The Google News Initiative is proud to be playing a role in ensuring the Irish media ecosystem continues to thrive into the future.”