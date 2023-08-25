Effies 2023 Countdown: Final Round of Judging to Take Place Next Week

As the countdown to the 2023 Effie Ireland Awards continues, judging for the final round of entries will take place next week with the Awards set to take place on Friday, October 20 in the RDS Concert Hall at a lunchtime ceremony.

The second round is the awarding round and IAPI has assembled a panel of expert judges, led by Damian Devaney, to pick the final winners. A list of judges is available HERE

Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI is “extremely proud” to have brought this global awards programme to Ireland as it offers a significantly different approach to other marketing awards.

“The decision by IAPI to move to an annual programme was a game changer as it enables our Gold winners to enter the European and Global Best of Best Effies every year. It also means that each year at least 25 Irish marketers and agency professionals take part in the rigorous judging process which has been described by some as a “bootcamp” on marketing effectiveness,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

“Some of those judges, including our Jury Chair, Damian Devaney, Principal & Snr Partner, Dsquared & TBV Global, are a regular jury member for International Effies which brings back invaluable knowledge of the very best of marketing effectiveness from around the world,” she says.