IAPI Announces Judges for Round 2 of Effie Awards Ireland

With the second round of judging for Effie Awards Ireland set to commence later this month, IAPI has announced the panel of judges for the next round which once again will be chaired by Jury Chair, Damian Devaney, principal & senior partner, DSquared & TBV Global.

The panel includes:

The second round of judging is set to take place over two days on August 31 and September 1. The winners will be announced at a lunchtime award ceremony on Friday 20 October in the RDS Concert Hall.

“We are honoured to have secured such an exceptional cohort of judges for both rounds of Effie Awards Ireland judging. Their collective expertise spans various sectors, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation that captures the essence of effective marketing across industries,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

“We rely on our jury to ensure a rigorous evaluation that upholds the high standards we set for the awards. I look forward to seeing the best campaigns rise to the top and be recognised for their outstanding achievements,” she adds.