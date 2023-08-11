IAPI Announces Judges for Round 2 of Effie Awards Ireland

With the second round of judging for Effie Awards Ireland set to commence later this month, IAPI has announced the panel of judges for the next round which once again will be chaired by Jury Chair, Damian Devaney, principal & senior partner, DSquared & TBV Global.
The panel includes:
- Ashly Stewart, Freelance Strategy Director
- Carlos Cantu, CMO, Freepik, Spain
- Caroline Donnellan, Director of Marketing & Brand, Sky Ireland
- Cornelia Wangel, Head of Planning & PR, Volt, Sweden
- Damian Devaney, Senior Partner, TBV Global
- Darren Hawkins, Group Strategy Director, McCann Manchester
- David Kušanić, Marketing Director, Renault Group, Adriatic
- David Cullen, CEO, Opinions Market Research
- Gerard O’Neill, Chairman, Amarach Research
- Heidi Rathschau, Senior Art Director, LEGO Group, Denmark
- Karen Owen, Global Senior Marketing Executive, Lipton’s, Netherlands
- Laura Lynch, Group CMO, Bank of Ireland
- Louise Bannon, Executive Director- Head of Marketing, Dublin Airport
- Matthew Gerber, Co-Founder, Executive Strategy & Innovation Officer, LamaDDB, Greece
- Neal Davies, CEO, BBDO Dublin
- Mark Shanley, Creative Director, Adam & Eve, UK
- Nichola Mullen, Fundraising Director, Pieta House
- Niall Reynolds, Advertising & Marketing Manager, Vodafone Ireland
- Paul Dervan, CMO, National Lottery
- Richard Colwell, CEO, RED C Research Group
- Shane Lynch, Marketing Manager, SuperValu
- Shenda Loughnane, Global Managing Director, iProspect Global
- Tarik Bayar, Marketing Director, Reckitt, Turkey
The second round of judging is set to take place over two days on August 31 and September 1. The winners will be announced at a lunchtime award ceremony on Friday 20 October in the RDS Concert Hall.
“We are honoured to have secured such an exceptional cohort of judges for both rounds of Effie Awards Ireland judging. Their collective expertise spans various sectors, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation that captures the essence of effective marketing across industries,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.
“We rely on our jury to ensure a rigorous evaluation that upholds the high standards we set for the awards. I look forward to seeing the best campaigns rise to the top and be recognised for their outstanding achievements,” she adds.