Off The Ball Launches Premium Ad-Free Subscription Offering

The popular sports media brand Off The Ball, has introduced a new premium subscription model following a significant investment in its technology platform over the last 12 months.

The new premium subscription has been set at €9.99 per month with a one week free trial period and an early offering of 12 months for the price of 10 across the GoLoud, Spotify and Apple platforms.

Subscribers to Off The Ball, which is part of Bauer Media Audio, will be able to access exclusive ad-free on-demand content across Off The Ball, Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts. In addition, they will be able to access bonus content as well as early access to Off The Ball Events. As part of the move, all long form Off The Ball podcast and video content will switch to premium feeds except for the Off The Ball Dailies series which will remain free to access. All linear content will also remain free to air via OTB AM digital broadcast across YouTube and Sports Radio or Off The Ball on Newstalk.

“This move is about growing our on demand offering and giving sports fans more of the content they love when they want it,” says Ger Gilroy, MD of Off the Ball. “So if you’re a rugby fan, or a soccer fan, or GAA or whatever – you know the great work that we put out every week. We want to be able to grow that into the future, and to develop our offering. To do that we need to continue to invest in new broadcasting talent, better platforms, big names and put on more live shows”.