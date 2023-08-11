Government Urges Us to Make Sustainable Travel Choices in New Campaign from...

Javelin has rolled out a new campaign for the Department of Transport to encourage people to reduce their carbon emissions by either walking, cycling or using public transport.

Called “Your Journey Counts,” the campaign also highlights the Government’s investment in public transport and a range of other initiatives. This year, Government is investing €1.9bn in sustainable travel options including public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure as well as carbon reduction programmes.

The new campaign is running across TV, radio, out of home, press, digital and social media channels throughout August and September.

“This campaign is about encouraging people to make more sustainable travel choices where possible and informing them about what Government is doing to support those choices,” says Lyndsey Drea, head of communications, Department of Transport.

“We know that people are willing to make a change – 72% of the population already agree that every journey choice can make a difference in lowering carbon emissions, and this campaign aims to encourage even more people to consider the impact their travel choices can make,” she adds.

She points out that Irish people are already embracing more sustainable modes of transport. “The most recent public transport figures show that passenger numbers in Ireland have recovered at a much faster pace than in many European countries since the pandemic,” she says.

“Last year, the public transport network supported nearly 250 million passenger journeys, with passenger numbers in Dublin now 10% more than pre-Covid levels. We hope that this campaign encourages even more people to make the move to sustainable transport and to join the national effort to reduce transport related emissions by 50% by 2030,” Drea says.

According to Ken Ivory, business director, Javelin: “Any journey can make a real difference. To your health, your social interactions, your environment. We were delighted to play our part in developing such an important message. Every journey makes an impact. We wanted to celebrate this with the ‘Your Journey Counts’ campaign, by making people feel good about the travel choices they can make in their daily lives”

Credits:

Agency: Javelin

Agency/Business Director: Ken Ivory

Creative Directors: Adrian Cosgrove, Cathal O’Flaherty

Senior Art Director: Christopher Gore

Senior Copywriter: Des Kavanagh

Head of Studio: Katie Dobbin

Senior Account Director: Sarah-Lee Saunders

Strategic Planning Director: Yusuf Karimjee

Agency Producer: Fiona McGarry

Production Company: Sweet Media

Producers: Andy Bradford, Emma O’Beirne

Director: Luke Franklin

Post-production: Windmill Lane

Editor: Lee Hickey

Music Composer: John Walsh

Post-production sound: Scimitar

Media Agency: PHD

Client: Department of Transport:

Head of Communications: Lyndsey Drea, Head of Communications

Communications Manager/Assistant Principal: Fiona Hyde, Communications Manager – Assistant Principal

Communications Specialist (Press Office): Orla Shiels