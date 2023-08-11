Ronan O’Gara to Front Tourism Ireland Campaign in France

Rugby legend Ronan O’Gara is to front a new advertising campaign by Tourism Ireland to promote Cork to French tourists.

The new campaign featuring the former Ireland and Munster player, will air during the forthcoming Rugby World Cup in France which kicks off on September 8th with the opening match between the hosts and the All Blacks.

O’Gara, who is now manager of La Rochelle in France, will be seen visiting various locations in Cork county, including Charles Fort and The Bulman in Kinsale, as well as in Cork city at The English Market, The Farmgate Café, Crawford Art Gallery, Patrick Street and Market Lane.

The tie-up with O’Gara is part of Tourism Ireland’s “Fill Your Heart With Ireland” campaign. “ We are delighted to partner with Ronan O’Gara for our upcoming campaign in France. It’s a great opportunity to capitalise on the excitement in the run-up to, and during, the Rugby World Cup. Our aim is to highlight the many great experiences and attractions in Cork city and county, as well as the ease of access from France to Cork and the warm welcome that awaits our French visitors,” says Monica McLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s manager for southern Europe.