Wolfgang Digital Bags Three Awards at Content Marketing Awards

Wolfgang Digital picked up three awards at the global Content Marketing Awards which were held this week.

Organised by The Content Marketing Institute (CMI), the awards, which run over 60 different categories, recognise all aspects of content marketing, including the best in strategy, automation, research, social media, video, editorial, illustration, design and much more, across many different industries from healthcare to manufacturing, from B2B to B2C.

Irish agencies were well represented among this year’s winners with 256 Content and Zahra Media Group also winning one award each.

Wolfgang picked up its three awards for Best Content Marketing Program in Education, Highest Growth Response from a Content Marketing Program and Best E-newsletter for its work with clients, Innopharma Education and BodySlims.

“We’re thrilled to be recognised once again at a global level for our content marketing work,” says Michaela Simpson, head of content, Wolfgang Digital.

“The level of competition in these categories was next level this year so the success really reflects the hard work, creativity, and dedication of our entire team. It provides further motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of digital marketing, focusing on client-centric solutions, and delivering innovative, effective content strategies to stay ahead of the curve,” she says.

“This year’s Content Marketing Award winners show that it’s been yet another amazing year for the industry around the world,” says Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “The 2023 award-winning marketers and brands are truly delivering creative, audience-first content and experiences that are driving business growth and innovation. We can all learn from and be inspired by highlighting the best of the best in content marketing each year with the Content Marketing Awards.”