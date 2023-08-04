Evoke.ie Partners with The Camogie Association for Next Three Years

The DMG Media-owned Evoke.ie has announced that it has teamed up with The Camogie Association as its national referee sponsor as part of a three year deal.

The sponsorship kicks off this weekend at the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championship Finals in Croke Park as six counties compete across different levels for a place in three different finals.

Evoke.ie’s new sponsorship deal covers a number of tournaments at different age levels including the AIB Camogie All-Ireland Club Championships (All-Ireland Semi-finals & Finals), the Electric Ireland Camogie Minor All-Ireland Championships (All-Ireland Semi-finals & Finals) and well as the Very Camogie League. As part of the sponsorship deal, Evoke.ie will undertake a number of promotional activities to amplify the Camogie Association’s reach and engagement “with EVOKE bringing the thrill of this sport to their audience through match coverage, player profiles and ticket competitions.”

“We are delighted to have EVOKE as the sponsor of our National Referees for the next three years across our key competitions,” says Hilda Breslin, Uachtarán of the Camogie Association.

“This sponsorship represents a significant opportunity to expand the reach of our game and introduce it to a wider audience. We sincerely appreciate EVOKE’s support during this pivotal time for women’s sports, as we strive to enhance both viewership and attendance at our matches. Our referees play an integral role in the success of our sport, and their contribution is invaluable. This is another step forward for the Camogie Association’s commercial programme in 2023 with announcements earlier in the year including new partnerships with Allianz and Electric Ireland.”

“Referees and match officials are the unsung heroes of sport. No official – no play, it’s that simple…so we are especially proud to become National Referee Sponsor with the Camogie Association and look forward to using the vast reach of EVOKE and all of our DMG Media brands to promote the games and the players in the years ahead,” says Paul Henderson, CEO, DMG Media.