Global Rolls Out Nationwide Campaign to Promote Its OOH Offerings

Global in Ireland has launched a major new advertising campaign. Called “The Place to be Seen”, the creative campaign will be displayed on a variety of Global’s Outdoor formats and environments including bus, digital, billboards, train stations and retail malls throughout the country.

Developed in-house by the Global marketing team, “The Place to be Seen” campaign demonstrates the ability of the Global Outdoor portfolio to deliver multiple target groups across a wide variety of locations and audience missions.

Running alongside the advertising campaign, Global has also developed a B2B promotion for its specialist agencies, media agencies and advertising clients. The promotion takes the form of a competition with ten €250.00 flight vouchers up for grabs.

“The Place to be Seen” is a chance for us to showcase the vibrancy of the great outdoors and add colour to our summer,” says Antoinette O’Callaghan, head of marketing, Global in Ireland.

“Outdoor advertising is the place to grab attention, get noticed and shout about your brand in the public arena. The competition element lets us reinforce our brand message with the industry and strengthen engagement with our core B2B audience,” she adds.

The campaign, which is now live will conclude in mid-September.