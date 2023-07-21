Granite Digital Expands With Acquisition of Armour

Granite Digital has acquired the Galway-based digital agency Armour for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in Galway in 2010 by Andrew Dewdney and Jamie Casey, Armour offers a range of web and mobile app development services. Clients include Intel, Supermacs, eFlow, Medtronic, Rehab and Pfizer. The agency employs 10 staff.

The acquisition will grow Granite’s revenues to around €14m in 2023 and it follows on from its 2022 acquisition of the Dublin-based Continuum and Willows Consulting. Founded in Cork in 2008, Granite has made a total of 14 acquisitions over the last number of years. The company employs 120 staff.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Armour, which will enable us to assess, design, and develop products and customer experiences that respond to the needs and expectations of today’s customers. This acquisition will not only increase our breadth of services with enhanced product development capabilities, but it will also give us the flexibility to adapt to whatever comes next in the rapidly evolving world of digital customer experiences. We are excited to see the impact this acquisition will have on our business and our ability to deliver a more comprehensive range of digital services and experiences to our growing Irish and international customer base,” says Conor Buckley, CEO of Granite Digital.

“As a highly skilled agency specialising in creating digital products with a great user experience, we have been helping businesses take digital transformation to the next level since 2010. Now our team of experts will join Granite to create best-in-class websites and enterprise-level web applications. With the additional expertise and capabilities the Granite team bring, we look forward to further accelerating our client business and growth potential,” adds Andrew Dewdney, co-founder, Armour.