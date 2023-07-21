Folk Wunderman Thompson Wins Water Safety Ireland Account

Following a competitive tender, the Dublin based creative agency Folk Wunderman Thompson has picked up the account for Water Safety Ireland (WSI).

A Government-backed organisation, WSI promotes “safe attitudes and behaviours in and around Irish waters” through a range of educational and promotional initiatives.

“This is incredibly exciting for the agency. Throughout the pitch process, we’ve been inspired by the important work carried out by Water Safety Ireland, and their commitment to keeping our waters safe. We’re looking forward to translating this commitment into campaigns that strive to reduce aquatic fatalities in Ireland,” says Abi Moran. CEO, Folk Wunderman Thompson.

“We’re delighted to be working with Folk Wunderman Thompson, and look forward to seeing the impact of the agency’s strategic insight and creative talent. The education and training that Water Safety Ireland provides plays a pivotal role in fostering a culture of safer attitudes and behaviours in all those who live, work and play on or near water in Ireland. This new partnership marks an exciting new chapter in this work,” adds Roger Sweeney, deputy CEO and marketing manager, Water Safety Ireland.

Folk Wunderman Thompson’s other clients include Vodafone, Lidl, An Post, Bord Gáis Energy, Irish Life, Brennans and the Irish Cancer Society.