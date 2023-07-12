Jameson Appoints Ogilvy as Lead Creative Agency

The Irish Distillers-owned Jameson has appointed Ogilvy as its lead creative agency.

The move will see the WPP-owned agency operate “borderless team spanning the agency’s global creative network” with a remit to focus on “global strategic and creative duties for the brand.”

Ogilvy picked up the business following a competitive pitch process that was managed by independent consultancy R3.

“It’s an exciting time for the Jameson brand as we seek to take the world’s most loved and shared Irish whiskey to the next level through breakthrough creativity and brand storytelling,” says Brendan Buckley, global marketing director, Irish Distillers.

“Creatively and strategically, Ogilvy impressed the team over the course of a rigorous pitch process, pairing a global outlook with local cultural relevance in our key markets, and we’re very excited to begin working together. I would also like to sincerely thank TBWA globally, and most recently TBWA Dublin, for their valued creative contribution to the Jameson brand over many years.”

According to Antonis Kocheilas, Global CEO of Ogilvy Advertising: “We are triple delighted and twice as proud for having the opportunity to work for an iconic brand like Jameson and help make it the world’s most shared spirit. During the pitch process our team fell in love with this amazing brand and was able to demonstrate the impact borderless creativity can help it have in culture. The best is yet to come. “

With a 67% share of the global market for Irish whiskey, Jameson sold over 10m cases of whiskey in 2022. The whiskey is distilled and matured at the world renowned Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland. Irish Distillers employ over 800 people across its operations in Cork and Dublin.