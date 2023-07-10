RTÉ’s Director General Announces New Interim Leadership Team

RTÉ’s new director general Kevin Bakhurst as appointed a temporary interim leadership team to replace the executive board which was “stood down” at the weekend.

The interim team, which has four new members, is as follows:

Kevin Bakhurst (Director General); Eimear Cusack (Director of Human Resources); Vivienne Flood (Head of Public Affairs); Mike Fives (Group Financial Controller); Adrian Lynch (Director Audiences, Channels, Marketing, and continuing as Acting Deputy DG); Paula Mullooly (Director of Legal); Deirdre McCarthy (Director of News & Current Affairs); Niamh O’Connor (Deputy Director of Content); Conor Mullen (Head of Strategy & Commercial Compliance, RTÉ Media Sales) and Richard Waghorn (Director of Operations and Technology).

In making the announcement, Bakhurst said that a new permanent leadership team will be appointed in due course and that the broadcaster was also hiring an external corporate governance expert.

He also announced that he said all significant decisions will be agreed “by the whole of the interim leadership team” and a record of discussions leading to these decisions will be compiled.