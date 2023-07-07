Vodafone Wins Best in Business Print Ad Award

Vodafone has won the latest Business Plus “Best in Business Advertising” award for its campaign “Your Business Can” which was created by NCA London in collaboration with Folk Wunderman Thompson in Dublin.

The Best in Business Advertising award is presented quarterly by the DMG Media-owned Business Plus magazine for the best B2B print ads, with the winner receiving a Tipperary Crystal trophy.

According to Mary Connolly, head of business marketing, Vodafone Ireland: “Vodafone has evolved its offerings to meet the growing digital needs of businesses across Ireland. With Vodafone Marketplace, we now have a one-stop shop where customers can browse, purchase and manage a range of business applications across cybersecurity, productivity or IT support software. Our new campaign celebrates those businesses who are embracing digital solutions to help them achieve whatever success looks like for them.”