Andrew Murray Promoted to Director of Growth & Innovation at TBWA\Dublin

Andrew Murray has been appointed as director of growth & innovation at TBWA\Dublin

Murray was previously director of digital, social & content with the agency and in his new role he will “serve as the agency’s management representative responsible for expanding its business and that of its partner brands, both within the local market and across the network. Additionally, Andrew will play a crucial role in advancing the agency’s innovation capabilities and practices.”

“This role is a pivotal one for us and we’re delighted that Andrew has accepted it,” says Deirdre Waldron, CEO TBWA\Dublin.

“Given his success in growing our digital, social and content offering in recent years, there is no one better suited for this position. This role allows us to focus on not just how we grow but where growth opportunities lie, and as a consequence – how innovation feeds that growth. By creating this role, we’re elevating the growth objectives of the entire agency – which spans across all disciplines and new products. This role is both strategic and business-oriented, with a focus on fostering growth for both our agency and our clients,” she says.

Since joining TBWA\Dublin in 2017, Murray has played a pivotal role in the expansion of TBWA’s digital, social, and content department. Under his leadership, the department has grown to 10 people and has contributed to over 30% of the agency’s overall revenue. Current clients include SuperValu, Centra, Glenveagh, Burger King, Children’s Health Foundation Ireland, SuperValu Insurance, Imagine, Audi, and BestDrive.

“I’m excited to take on this newly created role at TBWA\Dublin. It’s one that I’ve dipped my toe into some extent in recent years. However, with our appointment of the brilliant Luke Wilson as head of digital, social & content – I can now focus on expanding and innovating other areas at TBWA\Dublin, extending beyond digital, social, and content. We are the Disruption® company – and I look forward to partnering with our most senior clients to bring disruptive growth through innovation to their business,” says Murray.