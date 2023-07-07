The Brill Building Rolls Out New Campaign for NDC

The National Dairy Council (NDC) has launched a new nationwide campaign which aims to introduce the “Grass Roots Movement” to consumers across Ireland.

The campaign, which was created by The Brill Building, is running across TV , BVOD, OOH as well as digital and social media channels.

According to the NDC, “the Grass Roots Movement brings together the strength of Ireland’s dairy industry creating a united front on environmental sustainability to ensure a successful future for Irish dairy. The Movement forges a link between farmers and consumers, sharing the stories of changing farming practices, of technological innovation and tangible results, of commitment to today’s targets coupled with the appetite to do more.”

The first OOH executions – which also featured in a takeover of the Luas Green Line – focus on the actions that Irish dairy farmers are taking to reduce their environmental impact, and the natural advantages that Ireland has when it comes to dairy production.

The creative concept of the marketing campaign focuses on Ireland’s natural biodiversity and grass-based farming system which is revered all over the world. The hero creative is designed along a surprising vertical axis to draw the viewer down into the earth, where some of the most important innovations, like clover and nutrient monitoring, are being introduced. Directed by Brian Williams, it features two of NDC’s farmer ambassadors, Miriam Gunn, mother of four and dairy farmer from Co. Roscommon and Gearoid Maher, a fourth-generation dairy farmer from Cappamore in Co. Limerick, whose family have been farming the land since the mid-1800’s.

“We are really proud of this campaign. At the NDC, we work day-in day-out with Ireland’s dairy farmers and we get to see first-hand the efforts they make to farm more sustainably, to nurture the land and to ensure a positive future for Irish dairy – this is the heart of the Grass Roots Movement. We now want to bring these stories to the masses. We want everyone to know about this work and know that they can continue to be proud of the Irish dairy – which as we all know is globally renowned,” says Jeanne Spillane, marketing manager, NDC.

“This is just the beginning. In 2024, we will continue to use the Movement as a platform on which to increase understanding of, and pride in, Irish dairy. We will ensure that the Movement is widely seen and understood and continues to be associated with quality, with commitment and with performance against environmental targets.”