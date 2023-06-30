Radio Centre Ireland Wins Global Design Award

Radiocentre Ireland had won a gold award at the annual Vega Global Digital Awards.

Organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the Vega Digital Awards recognise excellence in various categories, including websites, video, mobile, social, animation, marketing, and podcasting. This year, 1,200 entries, from 22 countries were received by the organisers.

Radiocentre Ireland, which is headed up by Ciaran Cunningham, won the Gold Award for Best Broadcasting, Radio and Television Website.

Radiocentre Ireland (RCI) collaborated with WONDR to localise and develop a vibrant digital brand that could be used across both web and physical events to enable Radiocentre Ireland to showcase the power of radio and audio as a medium. The RCI website provides access to special events, the latest trends and research reports and acts as a hub for trustworthy information for brands, advertisers and agencies in Ireland.