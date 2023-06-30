IAPI’s Cannes-alysis 2023 to Return on July 20

IAPI will host its annual Cannes-alysis event 2023 in The Alex Hotel on July 20th.

The event focuses on the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity which was held in June and will include a number of speakers who attended the event and they will share some of their key takeaways.

This year, Amy Tumelty, Aer Lingus and Mark Brennan, Allianz will share why it is so important to hear first hand from global leaders on why great creativity grows business. In addition Jake O’Driscoll, Boys + Girls and Jessica Derby, BBDO Dublin, both of whom served as Jury members for this year’s festival will also talk about their key highlights and the case studies and campaigns that stood out for them.