Virgin Media Bags Tassimo as Sponsor of Ireland AM’s Cookery Slot

Tassimo, the Bosch-owned coffee machine manufacturer, is to sponsor the cookery slots on Virgin Media Television’s popular morning show Ireland AM.

Virgin Media Solutions and Havas Media worked on securing the six month sponsorship which will see the brand featuring in top and tail sponsorship stings across the show. Tassimo will also enjoy product placement on the Ireland AM set across the full duration of the sponsorship, which will include Tassimo products, mugs, and coffee machines.

According to Lloyd Murphy, client solutions manager, Virgin Media Television: “At Virgin Media Television, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tassimo as the title sponsor for our Ireland AM cookery slot. It’s a great platform for Tassimo to deliver their messaging and I’m looking forward to working with the Havas team throughout the partnership”.

Havas Media adds: “We’re excited to work with Virgin the Tassimo and Ireland AM Cookery Sponsorship. We believe the partnership will allow us to seamlessly integrate Tassimo into trusted, contextually relevant content and deliver value to both the audience and client.”