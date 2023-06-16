Paddy Power to Sponsor Craic Den Comedy Club on VMTV

Paddy Power has teamed up wth Virgin Media Television to sponsor the second season of Craic Den Comedy Club which will kick off on Virgin Media Two on June 21.

Hosted by Damo Clark and Eddie Mullarkey, the series was filmed in Dublin’s Tramline nightclub and the six week long series will feature a number of well-known Irish comedians, according to Patrick Kinsella, head of AFC, Virgin Media Television.

“Supporting Irish artists and comedians is part of who we are at Virgin Media Television. Building on the back of last year’s successful first outing, series two features some of the biggest names in Irish Comedy including Dave McSavage, Andrew Maxwell and Jarlath Regan to name just a few.

“We are thrilled to have the show back on the Virgin Media platform, but it’s thanks to the continued support of Paddy Power and their commitment to Irish comedy that makes this second series possible.”

The launch of the new series dovetails with this year’s The Paddy Power Comedy Festival in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens which begins on July 27 and runs until July 30.