Ringers Creative Bags Grand Clio Health Award in New York

The Dublin-based brand agency Ringers Creative has won a Grand Clio Health award for its work with the non-profit Lámh.

The Clio Health awards celebrate and reward excellence in creative, marketing and communications in the global health industry. The awards were held in Manhattan this week.

The winning work was called The Lámh Project on behalf of the Lámh, an augmentative system of communication for people with intellectual disabilities in Ireland.

As part of the campaign, Ringers teamed up with production company Macalla and Dentsu Ireland to create The Lámh project.

The first step saw the creation of Ireland’s first kid’s TV programme to feature Lámh called ‘Dizzy Deliveries’. Then they set about focusing on reaching as many people as possible with the simple message that Ireland would be a better place if everyone could just sign & say “hello” to everyone.

The project had huge impact for Lámh. With a strong focus on PR and social media, supported by digital OOH, it generated over €1.5m in earned media culminating with Ryan Tubridy teaching his Late Late Show audience to sign and say hello.

“Overall, it showed thousands of Irish adults and children that they are a valued part of our society – we are immensely proud to collect this award on behalf of everyone in Lámh, Macalla and Dentsu,” says Steven Mangan, co-founder of Ringers.

“Saying and signing “hello” to a person who uses Lámh is a small act, but it can have a hugely positive impact on the individual. We know from research that small, social interactions while out in our community play a massive role in a person’s mental health and wellbeing,” adds Bobby Byrne, fellow co-founder of Ringers.

Other clients of Ringers Creative include Bank of Ireland, the GAA and Leinster Rugby.

The Clio Health Awards were founded in 2009 as an extension of the world-renowned Clio Awards competition. The programme was established to celebrate and reward excellence in the expansive and ever-evolving global health industry. It recognizes creative marketing, advertising and communications in the fields of physical, mental and social well-being. Award winners are determined by an industry-specific jury of creative leaders who determine which entries earn the Grand, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Shortlist distinction annually.