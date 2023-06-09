Pluto Rebrands as Business Splits into Two Divisions

Pluto, the creative marketing and events agency that is part of the LWA Group, has rolled out a new rebrand of its business which it says reflects “the evolution of the company as it continues to scale for growth.”

Founded in 2007, Pluto started out as an event production and management agency but has since expanded by offering a range of other marketing and communications services. Under its new brand identity Pluto will now operate under two business streams: Pluto Live and Pluto the Agency.

“As a team we’re tremendously proud of how the brand has evolved over the last 16 years, and much of that has been quite organic,” says Cathy O’Donohoe, Pluto’s managing director.

“With live events, we always placed the highest importance on content so having that creative team built into the production team gave us a natural progression into end-to-end creative marketing. Over the last few years, since acquiring Runway Marketing- now Pluto’s FMCG department- and developing our digital and social team, we’ve almost naturally evolved into who we proudly are today – a full service, multi-disciplinary agency, offering best in class creative marketing as well as live events. Our new brand identity is both a reflection of that evolution as well as a representation of what Pluto stands for and the unique service we can offer our clients,” she says.

According to O’Donohue, Pluto the Agency is the company’s fully “end-to-end creative marketing team incorporating strategy, insights and the creative solutions underpinning all of its clients communications needs.”

For its part, Pluto Live incorporates the event production team which delivers a range of services including corporate events, launches, conferences experiential campaigns, corporate employee engagement events and destination management.

Past and present clients of Pluto include Volkswagen, Dell, Permanent TSB, Glanbia, Microsoft, Heineken, C&C and Safefood.

Other companies and agencies within the LWA Group include advertising agency Bloom, TAP Creative, Zest Product Solutions and VAAS.