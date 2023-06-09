Media Awards 2023: Commemorative Winners Showcase Published

The organisers of the Media Awards have published a new digital souvenir to showcase the winning entries of the Media Awards 2023.

The 32-page Winners Brochure lists all the category winners as well as those entries to make it on to the shortlist for this year’s awards.

Over 600 people attended this year’s awards in Dublin’s RDS.

Spark Foundry picked up the Grand Prix on the night while Starcom won Agency of the Year with Core picking up the award for Agency Network of the Year.

It was also a big night for the Irish Farmers Journal which won Media Brand of the Year while this year’s winner of the Media Hero award was Simon Durham. Elsewhere, PML won Sales Team of the Year while the Rising Star award went to Ciara O’Connor of Mindshare.

For a trip down memory lane and to view all the winners in this commemorative publication, click HERE