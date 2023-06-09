OUT \ LOOK: Your Guide to Upcoming Events in Q3

Your guide to upcoming events in Q3
Seasonal events provide a unique opportunity for retailers, FMCG brands and media providers to build brand awareness, engage with consumers and increase sales and revenue.
Event based marketing in the real world is big part of what we do. No matter what the occasion or time, Classic and Dynamic Digital OOH can adapt to meet a brand’s needs. There is a vibrancy in what is going on in the great outdoors over the next few months. From sporting and retail to cultural events, OOH is the perfect medium to reach these large audiences on the move at the right place and at the right time as they live, work and play.
Our latest iQ research conducted with Ipsos revealed that 56% of Dubliners will attend a concert or festival planned for this year. This increases among younger audience groups with 65% of 16-24 year olds and 72% of full-time students noting their concert-going intentions for the summer.
There are several headline sporting events during July and August including FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand. Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland team has been placed in Group B along with Australia, Nigeria and Canada. The All-Ireland hurling and football finals take place in Croke Park over the last two Sundays of the month.
Autumn 2023 will see the Rugby World Cup take place in France, running between 8th September and 28th October. Twenty nations will compete in stadiums across nine cities. The are high hopes for Ireland being the #1 world ranked team. The Rugby World Cup is considered the third largest sporting event in the world after the Football World Cup and the Olympic Games.
July
|1st – 2nd
|Longitude
|Marlay Park
|1st
|Madness
|Trinity College
|2nd
|Roisin Murphy
|Trinity College
|4th
|Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe
|Marlay Park
|6th
|International Women’s Friendly. Republic of Ireland. vs. France
|Tallaght Stadium
|7th – 9th
|Otherside Festival
|Slane
|11th – 16th
|Galway Film Fleadh
|17th – 30th
|Galway International Arts Festival
|20th – 20th August
|FIFA Women’s World Cup
|Australia & New Zealand
|20th
|FIFA Women’s World Cup – Australia v Republic of Ireland
|Sydney
|21st – 23rd
|Forest Fest
|Emo Village, Laois
|23rd
|GAA Hurling All-Ireland Final
|Croke Park
|26th
|FIFA Women’s World Cup – Canada v Republic of Ireland
|Perth
|27th – 29th
|Live On The Harbour
|Dun Laoghaire
|30th
|GAA Football Men’s All-Ireland Final
|Croke Park
|31st
|FIFA Women’s World Cup – Republic of Ireland v Nigeria
|Brisbane
|31st – 6th
|Galway Races
|Ballybrit
August
|4th – 6th
|All Together Now
|Curraghmore Estate, Waterford
|4th – 6th
|Indiependence Music & Arts Festival
|Mitchelstown, Cork
|4th – 16th
|Fleadh Cheoil
|Mullingar
|5th
|Bank of Ireland Nations Series:
Ireland vs Italy
|Aviva Stadium
|9th – 13th
|Dublin Horse Show
|RDS
|10th – 20th
|Kilkenny Arts Festival
|12th
|Premier League resumes
|18th – 19th
|Far West Fest
|Geesala, Mayo
|18th – 22nd
|Rose Of Tralee Festival
|Tralee
|19th
|Bank of Ireland Nations Series:
Ireland vs England
|Aviva Stadium
|26th
|Aer Lingus Classic: Notre Dame vs Davy
|Aviva Stadium
|31st – 3rd
|KPMG Women’s Irish Open
|Dromoland
September
|1st – 3rd
|Electric Picnic
|Stradbally, Co Laois
|7th
|UEFA European Qualifying:
France v Republic of Ireland
|10th
|UEFA European Qualifying:
Republic of Ireland v Netherlands
|Aviva Stadium
|6th – 10th
|Horizon Irish Open
|The K Club
|8th – 28th October
|Rugby World Cup
|France
|9th
|Rugby World Cup – Ireland v Romania
|Bordeaux
|9th – 10th
|Irish Champions Weekend
|Leopardstown/Curragh
|16th
|UEFA European Qualifying:
Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland
|16th
|Rugby World Cup – Ireland v Tonga
|Nantes
|19th – 21st
|National Ploughing Championships
|Ratheniska, Co. Laois
|22nd
|Culture Night
|Dublin
|23rd
|Rugby World Cup – South Africa v Ireland
|Stade de France, Paris
Insights
68% of people are interested in digital screen messages relevant to seasonal event. Source: OCS
46% of OOH consumers have an interest in GAA football, hurling or camogie. Source: TGI
78% of people who are passionate about sport are interested in digital screen messages relevant to a live sporting event. Source: OCS
45% of concert goers say ads on posters and digital screens makes their journey more interesting. Source: OCS
24% of those who have attended a rugby game are in the highest OOH quintile (Index: 121). Two thirds of match attendees are OOH consumers (Index: 105). Source: TGI
35% of those passionate about rugby are VERY interested in Digital Screen messaging relevant to a live sporting event (Index: 172) while a further 40% are quite interested. Source: OCS
Sports – Regular Followers
Football – 1,021,000
GAA – 986,000
Rugby – 931,000
Horse Racing – 424,000
Source: OCS