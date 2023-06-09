Home News OUT LOOK: Your Guide to Upcoming Events in Q3

OUT \ LOOK: Your Guide to Upcoming Events in Q3

Your guide to upcoming events in Q3

Seasonal events provide a unique opportunity for retailers, FMCG brands and media providers to build brand awareness, engage with consumers and increase sales and revenue.

Event based marketing in the real world is big part of what we do. No matter what the occasion or time, Classic and Dynamic Digital OOH can adapt to meet a brand’s needs. There is a vibrancy in what is going on in the great outdoors over the next few months. From sporting and retail to cultural events, OOH is the perfect medium to reach these large audiences on the move at the right place and at the right time as they live, work and play.

Our latest iQ research conducted with Ipsos revealed that 56% of Dubliners will attend a concert or festival planned for this year. This increases among younger audience groups with 65% of 16-24 year olds and 72% of full-time students noting their concert-going intentions for the summer.

There are several headline sporting events during July and August including FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand. Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland team has been placed in Group B along with Australia, Nigeria and Canada. The All-Ireland hurling and football finals take place in Croke Park over the last two Sundays of the month.

Autumn 2023 will see the Rugby World Cup take place in France, running between 8th September and 28th October.​ Twenty nations will compete in stadiums across nine cities. The are high hopes for Ireland being the #1 world ranked team. The Rugby World Cup is considered the third largest sporting event in the world after the Football World Cup and the Olympic Games.

 

July

1st – 2nd Longitude Marlay Park
1st Madness Trinity College
2nd Roisin Murphy Trinity College
4th Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe Marlay Park
6th International Women’s Friendly. Republic of Ireland. vs. France Tallaght Stadium
7th – 9th Otherside Festival Slane
11th – 16th Galway Film Fleadh
17th – 30th Galway International Arts Festival
20th – 20th August FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand
20th FIFA Women’s World Cup – Australia v Republic of Ireland Sydney
21st – 23rd Forest Fest Emo Village, Laois
23rd GAA Hurling All-Ireland Final Croke Park
26th FIFA Women’s World Cup – Canada v Republic of Ireland Perth
27th – 29th Live On The Harbour Dun Laoghaire
30th GAA Football Men’s All-Ireland Final Croke Park
31st FIFA Women’s World Cup – Republic of Ireland v Nigeria Brisbane
31st – 6th Galway Races Ballybrit

August 

4th – 6th All Together Now  Curraghmore Estate, Waterford
4th – 6th Indiependence Music & Arts Festival Mitchelstown, Cork
4th – 16th Fleadh Cheoil Mullingar
5th Bank of Ireland Nations Series:
Ireland vs Italy 		Aviva Stadium
9th – 13th Dublin Horse Show RDS
10th – 20th Kilkenny Arts Festival
12th Premier League resumes
18th – 19th Far West Fest Geesala, Mayo
18th – 22nd Rose Of Tralee Festival Tralee
19th Bank of Ireland Nations Series:
Ireland vs England 		Aviva Stadium
26th Aer Lingus Classic: Notre Dame vs Davy Aviva Stadium
31st – 3rd KPMG Women’s Irish Open Dromoland

 

September

1st – 3rd Electric Picnic Stradbally, Co Laois
7th UEFA European Qualifying:
France v Republic of Ireland
10th UEFA European Qualifying:
Republic of Ireland v Netherlands		 Aviva Stadium
6th – 10th Horizon Irish Open The K Club
8th – 28th October Rugby World Cup France
9th Rugby World Cup – Ireland v Romania Bordeaux
9th – 10th Irish Champions Weekend Leopardstown/Curragh
16th UEFA European Qualifying:
Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland
16th Rugby World Cup – Ireland v Tonga Nantes
19th – 21st National Ploughing Championships Ratheniska, Co. Laois
22nd Culture Night Dublin
23rd Rugby World Cup – South Africa v Ireland Stade de France, Paris

Insights

68% of people are interested in digital screen messages relevant to seasonal event. Source: OCS

46% of OOH consumers have an interest in GAA football, hurling or camogie. Source: TGI

78% of people who are passionate about sport are interested in digital screen messages relevant to a live sporting event. Source: OCS

45% of concert goers say ads on posters and digital screens makes their journey more interesting. Source: OCS

78% of people who are passionate about sport are interested in digital screen messages relevant to a live sporting event. Source: OCS

24% of those who have attended a rugby game are in the highest OOH quintile (Index: 121). Two thirds of match attendees are OOH consumers (Index: 105). Source: TGI

35% of those passionate about rugby are VERY interested in Digital Screen messaging relevant to a live sporting event (Index: 172) while a further 40% are quite interested. Source: OCS

Sports – Regular Followers

Football – 1,021,000

GAA – 986,000

Rugby – 931,000

Horse Racing – 424,000

Source: OCS

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR