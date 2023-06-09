OUT LOOK: Your Guide to Upcoming Events in Q3

Your guide to upcoming events in Q3

Seasonal events provide a unique opportunity for retailers, FMCG brands and media providers to build brand awareness, engage with consumers and increase sales and revenue.

Event based marketing in the real world is big part of what we do. No matter what the occasion or time, Classic and Dynamic Digital OOH can adapt to meet a brand’s needs. There is a vibrancy in what is going on in the great outdoors over the next few months. From sporting and retail to cultural events, OOH is the perfect medium to reach these large audiences on the move at the right place and at the right time as they live, work and play.

Our latest iQ research conducted with Ipsos revealed that 56% of Dubliners will attend a concert or festival planned for this year. This increases among younger audience groups with 65% of 16-24 year olds and 72% of full-time students noting their concert-going intentions for the summer.

There are several headline sporting events during July and August including FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand. Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland team has been placed in Group B along with Australia, Nigeria and Canada. The All-Ireland hurling and football finals take place in Croke Park over the last two Sundays of the month.

Autumn 2023 will see the Rugby World Cup take place in France, running between 8th September and 28th October.​ Twenty nations will compete in stadiums across nine cities. The are high hopes for Ireland being the #1 world ranked team. The Rugby World Cup is considered the third largest sporting event in the world after the Football World Cup and the Olympic Games.

July

1st – 2nd Longitude Marlay Park 1st Madness Trinity College 2nd Roisin Murphy Trinity College 4th Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe Marlay Park 6th International Women’s Friendly. Republic of Ireland. vs. France Tallaght Stadium 7th – 9th Otherside Festival Slane 11th – 16th Galway Film Fleadh 17th – 30th Galway International Arts Festival 20th – 20th August FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 20th FIFA Women’s World Cup – Australia v Republic of Ireland Sydney 21st – 23rd Forest Fest Emo Village, Laois 23rd GAA Hurling All-Ireland Final Croke Park 26th FIFA Women’s World Cup – Canada v Republic of Ireland Perth 27th – 29th Live On The Harbour Dun Laoghaire 30th GAA Football Men’s All-Ireland Final Croke Park 31st FIFA Women’s World Cup – Republic of Ireland v Nigeria Brisbane 31st – 6th Galway Races Ballybrit

August

4th – 6th All Together Now Curraghmore Estate, Waterford 4th – 6th Indiependence Music & Arts Festival Mitchelstown, Cork 4th – 16th Fleadh Cheoil Mullingar 5th Bank of Ireland Nations Series:

Ireland vs Italy Aviva Stadium 9th – 13th Dublin Horse Show RDS 10th – 20th Kilkenny Arts Festival 12th Premier League resumes 18th – 19th Far West Fest Geesala, Mayo 18th – 22nd Rose Of Tralee Festival Tralee 19th Bank of Ireland Nations Series:

Ireland vs England Aviva Stadium 26th Aer Lingus Classic: Notre Dame vs Davy Aviva Stadium 31st – 3rd KPMG Women’s Irish Open Dromoland

September

1st – 3rd Electric Picnic Stradbally, Co Laois 7th UEFA European Qualifying:

France v Republic of Ireland 10th UEFA European Qualifying:

Republic of Ireland v Netherlands Aviva Stadium 6th – 10th Horizon Irish Open The K Club 8th – 28th October Rugby World Cup France 9th Rugby World Cup – Ireland v Romania Bordeaux 9th – 10th Irish Champions Weekend Leopardstown/Curragh 16th UEFA European Qualifying:

Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland 16th Rugby World Cup – Ireland v Tonga Nantes 19th – 21st National Ploughing Championships Ratheniska, Co. Laois 22nd Culture Night Dublin 23rd Rugby World Cup – South Africa v Ireland Stade de France, Paris

Insights

68% of people are interested in digital screen messages relevant to seasonal event. Source: OCS

46% of OOH consumers have an interest in GAA football, hurling or camogie. Source: TGI

78% of people who are passionate about sport are interested in digital screen messages relevant to a live sporting event. Source: OCS

45% of concert goers say ads on posters and digital screens makes their journey more interesting. Source: OCS

24% of those who have attended a rugby game are in the highest OOH quintile (Index: 121). Two thirds of match attendees are OOH consumers (Index: 105). Source: TGI

35% of those passionate about rugby are VERY interested in Digital Screen messaging relevant to a live sporting event (Index: 172) while a further 40% are quite interested. Source: OCS

Sports – Regular Followers

Football – 1,021,000

GAA – 986,000

Rugby – 931,000

Horse Racing – 424,000

Source: OCS