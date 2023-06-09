Legacy Asks What it Takes to Be a True Blue Blood in New Campaign for AIG

Legacy Asks What it Takes to Be a True Blue Blood in...

Blue Blood: Legacy and AIG Insurance unearth the essence of Dublin GAA

With the All Ireland series well underway, AIG Insurance has launched a new digital and social campaign called ‘The Essence of Dublin GAA’ in support of its sponsorship of all four codes of Dublin GAA.

Called “Blue Blood” the new campaign was created by Legacy Communications and it also forms part of the insurer’s 10th anniversary celebration of its sponsorship of the Dublin team.

In the video, comedian, radio host and Dubs supporter PJ Gallagher dwells on what it takes to be a true “blue blood” supporter of Dublin.

Credits

Client: AIG

Head of Consumer Marketing & Sponsorship: John Gillick

Agency: Legacy Communications

Head of Brand and Sponsorship: Shireen McDonagh

Associate Director: Mary McGuire

Campaign Support: Karl Wolahan

Production Company: Roamer

Executive Producer: Conor Hayes

Director: Gar O Rourke

Editor: Ronan Fox