Legacy Asks What it Takes to Be a True Blue Blood in New Campaign for AIG

Blue Blood: Legacy and AIG Insurance unearth the essence of Dublin GAA
With the All Ireland series well underway, AIG Insurance has launched a new digital and social campaign called ‘The Essence of Dublin GAA’ in support of its sponsorship of all four codes of Dublin GAA.
Called “Blue Blood” the new campaign was created by Legacy Communications and it also forms part of the insurer’s 10th anniversary celebration of its sponsorship of the Dublin team.
In the video, comedian, radio host and Dubs supporter PJ Gallagher dwells on what it takes to be a true “blue blood” supporter of Dublin.
Credits
Client: AIG
Head of Consumer Marketing & Sponsorship: John Gillick
Agency: Legacy Communications
Head of Brand and Sponsorship: Shireen McDonagh
Associate Director: Mary McGuire
Campaign Support: Karl Wolahan
Production Company: Roamer
Executive Producer: Conor Hayes
Director: Gar O Rourke
Editor: Ronan Fox