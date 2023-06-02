Publicis Dublin Campaign for Tayto Celebrates The Taste of Home

Publicis Dublin has launched a new campaign for Ireland’s favourite crisp brand, Tayto, called “The Taste of Home.”

The new campaign reinforces Tayto’s status as a uniquely Irish brand that has become embedded in our culture for those living both at home and abroad.

With many stories of care packages being sent to the Irish diaspora, with Tayto included in their contents, the campaign aims to leverage that insight – that when you’re away, one of the things you miss most is the taste of Tayto.

“What makes Tayto so quintessentially Irish and different from all other crisp brands is its uniquely Irish taste. It is one of those Irish products and brands that you just can’t find anywhere else. Research and social listening lead us to our insight, that when we leave Ireland or move away we really miss that Tayto taste. Sometimes a little too much, ” says Ger Roe, board creative director, Publicis Dublin.

“Tayto is renowned for its iconic taste and using insights citing taste as the key purchase driver for the Tayto brand we created this new campaign with Publicis,” adds Carol McCaghy, marketing manager, Tayto. “ Tayto provides comfort by evoking both solace and joy for people at home and for those living abroad. This campaign strikes the right balance of emotion and humour and Mr. Tayto knows how to welcome someone home – a packet of Tayto can be more powerful than it seems,” she adds.

Karen Muckian, business director, Publicis Dublin adds: “The Tayto brand, and the beloved Mr Tayto occupy a really unique space in Irish culture. Few brands can claim to be synonymous with Irish pride and identity. This campaign recognises and reinforces that fact, while highlighting what made Tayto so beloved – a taste that can’t be outdone.”

The campaign is running across TV, VOD, OOH and point of sale.

Credits

Agency: Publicis Dublin

Board Creative Director: Ger Roe

Senior Art Director: Pedro Gropo

Copywriter: Lucy Mortell

Agency Head of Production: Niamh Skelly

Business Director: Karen Muckian

Strategic Planner: Niamh O’Shaughnessy

Client: Tayto

Marketing Manager: Carol McCaghy

Marketing Director: Alina Ui Chaollai

Marketing Executive: Fionnán O’Shea

Production

Director: Stevie Russell

Producer: Gary Moore

DOP: Ivan McCullagh

Art Director: Anna Tavlinskaya

Editor: Stevie Russell

Grade: Gary Curran

Online: Gavin Casey, Screen Scene

Photographer: Leo Byrne