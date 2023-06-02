Virgin Mobile to Sponsor 10th Series of Love Island on VMTV

With the popular Love Island summer edition set to return to screens next Monday, Virgin Mobile is to sponsor the new series, according to Virgin Media Television.

The sponsorship package includes full broadcast sponsorship of the series, along with popular spin-off shows ‘Aftersun’ and ‘Unseen Bits’. Virgin Mobile will also take full sponsorship across the Virgin Media Player and Virgin Media On-Demand service where viewers will be able to catch up on any episodes they may have missed.

Last Summer, 2.2 million viewers tuned in to season eight of ‘Love Island’ and ‘Aftersun’, with a record-breaking digital audience of 15 million streams across Virgin Media Player and On-Demand*.

“We’re delighted to be coupling up with our colleagues in Virgin Media Television to sponsor Love Island for Virgin Mobile. It’s a perfect fit to bring our ‘Playtime’ campaign platform to life,” says Niamh O’Driscoll, Virgin Media head of brand & marketing.

“We know from our research that 72% of Irish consumers say watching TV and great content is one of their favourite downtime activities and Love Island certainly is one of the content must see shows of the summer. Featuring Virgin Mobile allows us to build up awareness of our mobile offerings including exclusive deals and value to our broadband customers so we’re looking forward to being glued to all the action from the villa over the summer,” she says.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Virgin Mobile for the 10th series of the blockbuster that is Love Island,” adds Tara Moran, head of sales, Virgin Media Television. “Love Island features in Virgin Mobile’s latest campaign, so sponsorship of the series is the perfect way to amplify their existing communication strategy to that younger, digital native who show up in their droves each night to watch Love Island. With Irish talent joining from the get-go, I know it’s going to be a great one. Monday, 9pm, Virgin Media Two – I can’t wait.”