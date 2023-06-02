Three Triumphs in UK Football Awards with Campaign from Boys+Girls

A campaign created by Boys+Girls for Three in the UK was one of the big winners at the 2023 Women’s Football Awards which were held in London last week.

The campaign was created as part of Three’s sponsorship of Chelsea football club and picked up the top award in the hotly contended Equality, Diversity and Inclusions category. Other entries on the shortlist came from Heineken, Twitter, Pepsi and the Premier League.

Three is the sponsor of Chelsea FC and the campaign showcases the club’s women’s team while serving as a rallying call for women in sport in general.

Three put out a call to women in sport, but especially football to “step up, stand out, be seen” with The #WeSeeYou network which acts as a “positive, culture-shifting initiative, building a long-term community of role models and a culture of recognition for more women in sports, at all levels.”

Launched in November 2022, the #WSYN celebrated over 700 women. 90 winners were selected and one nominee across each category was chosen for a grand mentorship award.

Throughout the campaign, over 100,000 visitor accessed the hub and 8.5m people watched the launch video. In addition, a content series featuring CFCW players Sam Kerr, Erin Cuthbert, Kadeisha Buchannen, Chelsea fans, and grassroots players and coaches clocked up 784,000 views. The campaign drove talkability with 1,202 pieces of coverage with 26m in earned reach.