Zenith & Folk Wunderman Thompson Pick Up Silver at MIXX Awards for Irish Life Campaign

The Core-owned agency Zenith, in collaboration with Folk Wunderman Thompson, picked up a silver at the IAB MIXX Awards for their work with Irish Life and its sustainable and responsible pension products. The silver award came in the Sustainable Campaign category.

“We’re delighted to win this IAB Europe award which recognises a great campaign collaboration between Irish Life, Zenith and Folk WT. We want to make everyone aware of how your Irish Life pension can make a big difference, for your family’s future and for the planet. So we’re proud to see our work being recognised on the European stage in this way,” says Karl Symes, head of brand, Irish Life.

Hosted by IAB Europe, the MIXX Awards celebrate the best of Europe’s digital advertising campaigns as part of a two-day event that was held in Madrid. The theme of this year’s event was “Innovation, Sustainability & Growth” and over the two days delegates heard from a number of Europe’s leading digital and sustainability experts.