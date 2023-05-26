Ponder Rolls Out New Campaign for Specsavers

Specsavers has rolled out a new campaign called “Your Care is Our Business.”

The TVC was created by Ponder with producer Paul Holmes and was directed by the award-winning Irish director duo DADDY (Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman) has been launched to shine a light on the local experts who own and run individual stores – providing the best level of care to their communities.

In typical Specsavers’ style, “Your Care is our Business” brings warmth, humour and a twist and the campaign is running across TV, radio, press, OOH, digital, YouTube, podcast and social.

The TV ad, features people talking about and describing someone they have a great relationship with. The narrative then twists to reveal they are actually talking about their Specsavers’ optician or audiologist. The descriptions, which include “He has this way of looking into my eyes” and “Owns his own business you know”, are chosen to have a witty double meaning and everything they have said makes sense for an optician or audiologist.

According to Victoria Clarke, marketing services director at Specsavers: “Our research shows that many people are unaware of our partnership model where each local Specsavers store is individually owned and run by the opticians and audiologist.

“The Your Care is our Business campaign has been created to drive brand reappraisal by highlighting the level of expertise and care that each Specsavers partner brings to the job, owning their own business within their local community.”

Credits

Production Company: Ponder

Directors: DADDY

Producer: Paul Holmes

Agency / Client: Specsavers

DOP: Ivan McCullough

Art Director: Joe Fallover

Editor: Stephen O’Connell

Colour: Gary Curran

Post Production: Screenscene

Audio Post: Locky Butler