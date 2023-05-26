ICAD Seeks New Executive Director to Expand its Community and Impact

The Institute of Creative Advertising and Design (ICAD) is recruiting for a new executive director to drive the organisation into its next period of growth. According to ICAD, the newly established role presents a unique opportunity to lead the charge for creative excellence in Ireland.

Now celebrating its 65th year, ICAD has garnered global recognition for its commitment to fostering, promoting, and rewarding creativity. With both growing membership and awards entries in the prestigious annual ICAD Awards program, and after undergoing recent board and structural changes the organisation is poised to professionalise further.

According to ICAD, “the Executive Director will spearhead ICAD’s strategic direction, driving innovation and shaping the future of the creative industry. This influential position will oversee operations and key programs, alongside ensuring the execution of the renowned ICAD Awards program and associated events. Additionally, the Executive Director will forge strategic partnerships to secure funding and amplify ICAD’s impact across various media platforms.”

“ICAD is more than just an organisation—it’s a community of passionate individuals dedicated to making a lasting impact through their creativity,” says Nathan Reilly, ICAD’s president. “We’re seeking an exceptional individual to make a mark on the creative landscape in Ireland, forge new partnerships and push the boundaries of what has been possible.”

The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of leadership and passion for the creative industry. As the Executive Director, the chosen candidate will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, government bodies, and educational institutions.

For a detailed job description and to apply for the Executive Director position, please visit icad.ie/jobs.

The application deadline is Friday 9th June.

Meanwhile, The annual ICAD Awards will take place on Friday 1st September at Dublin Castle.