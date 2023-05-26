New Research Shows Radio Advertising Drives Website Traffic

New research undertaken by Colourtext on behalf of Radiocentre Ireland shows that there is a very strong relationship between radio advertising and website visits.

The research was unveiled this week and focused on analytics data for a Sky TV and Broadband campaign that was active in Q1 2023. The research shows that a very short-term response measurement (within 15 minutes) did not pick up on the full strength of radio’s ability to drive responses. However, the true effect of radio only becomes apparent when the analysis zoomed out to a broader 24-hour period

The research shows that 54% of the increase in daily website visits that arrived via search can be directly predicted by the volume of daily radio ratings. This relationship strengthened even further when broadened to a three day period with 72% of the increase in daily website visits through search being directly predicted by the volume of radio ratings.

According to Radiocentre Ireland, there is an opportunity cost suffered by advertisers who might mis-evaluate the performance of their radio activity by purely focussing on very short-term responses, not realising that a great proportion of visits to their website will be driven by a delayed response (eg 24 hours) to their radio advertising. The research also suggests that radio campaigns should focus on achieving a sufficient high level of weekly ratings to deliver maximum reach to optimise responses. It might be necessary for media planners to prioritise a very high weekly weight of activity, rather than individual spot optimisation, to fully capitalise on the delayed nature of radio ad response.

“I believe this research is ground-breaking, delivering unique insight on the power of radio to drive responses. This study discovered a very strong relationship between radio advertising and online responses which is excellent news for advertisers,” says Ciaran Cunningham, CEO, Radiocentre Ireland.

